Darren Raddysh News: Pockets helper Thursday

Raddysh supplied an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Raddysh has had trouble getting in the lineup when the Lightning aren't dressing seven defensemen. The 28-year-old hasn't helped his cause -- he has just five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating to go with two assists and seven shots on net over eight appearances. He's played in just three of the Lightning's last 10 contests, and he could exit the lineup again once Brayden Point (lower body) is ready to return.