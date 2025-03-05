Darren Raddysh News: Produces two helpers in win

Raddysh notched two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Raddysh helped out on goals by Mitchell Chaffee and Victor Hedman. With three assists over his last two games, Raddysh is making up for the six-game point drought that preceded this burst of offense. The blueliner now has 26 points, 85 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 32 hits and a plus-8 rating over 53 appearances. He'll have a tough time matching his 33-point output from the 2023-24 regular season, but he could at least get back to the 30-point mark if he keeps his momentum up.