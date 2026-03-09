Darren Raddysh News: Puts up trio of helpers
Raddysh notched three assists, four shots on goal, seven PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres.
Raddysh has remained productive since the Olympic break, compiling six assists, including three on the power play, over his last seven games. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 58 points (23 on the power play), 153 shots on net, 59 hits, 56 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-18 rating in a breakout campaign.
