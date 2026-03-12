Darren Raddysh News: Set to return
Raddysh (personal) is expected to play Thursday versus the Red Wings, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Raddysh missed Tuesday's game while attending his father's memorial service, but he has rejoined the Lightning. Look for Raddysh to fill a top-pairing role with power-play time moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darren Raddysh See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs2 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 75 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2515 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darren Raddysh See More