Darren Raddysh headshot

Darren Raddysh News: Set to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Raddysh (personal) is expected to play Thursday versus the Red Wings, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Raddysh missed Tuesday's game while attending his father's memorial service, but he has rejoined the Lightning. Look for Raddysh to fill a top-pairing role with power-play time moving forward.

Darren Raddysh
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darren Raddysh See More
