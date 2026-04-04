Darren Raddysh headshot

Darren Raddysh News: Sets franchise record for goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Raddysh scored the go-ahead goal Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Raddysh threw the puck at the net from a sharp angle in the right circle, and it got under Jeremy Swayman's right shoulder. It was Raddysh's 21st goal of the season, and it set a team record for the most by a defenseman in a single season. The previous record of 20 was shared by Bolts greats Dan Boyle (2006-07) and Victor Hedman (2021-22).

Darren Raddysh
Tampa Bay Lightning
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