Darren Raddysh News: Sets up game-tying goal

Raddysh notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Raddysh ended a three-game dry spell with the helper. The 28-year-old defenseman fed Nikita Kucherov for the game-tying goal in the last minute of the third period, helping the Lightning salvage a standings point. Raddysh has 10 points over 17 contests since the start of January, and he's seen regular top-four usage in that time. He's up to 22 points, 70 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 43 appearances this season. After a slow start to 2024-25, he's back on pace to surpass the 33-point breakout campaign he had in the 2023-24 regular season.