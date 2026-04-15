Darren Raddysh headshot

Darren Raddysh News: Slated to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Raddysh (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Rangers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Raddysh missed two games due to the injury. The Lightning will rest some other regulars, but Raddysh should be good for top-four minutes and power-play time in the regular-season finale.

Darren Raddysh
Tampa Bay Lightning
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