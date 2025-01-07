Darren Raddysh News: Two apples keep doctor away

Raddysh put up two assists in a 3-2 win over Carolina on Tuesday.

Raddysh has 14 points, including 13 assists, in 30 games this season. He's the lone defender on Tampa's second power-play unit, and one of Tuesday's helpers came with the man advantage. Unfortunately, Raddysh isn't a consistent producer in secondary categories (42 shots, 22 blocks, 13 hits), so his fantasy value is limited.