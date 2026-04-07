Darren Raddysh headshot

Darren Raddysh News: Two helpers in Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:12am

Raddysh notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

The 30-year-old defenseman produced his first multi-point performance since March 24. With Victor Hedman (illness/personal) potentially unavailable for the remainder of the regular season, Raddysh is the unquestioned top option on the Tampa Bay blue line, and over the last 11 games, he's churned out four goals and 11 points.

Darren Raddysh
Tampa Bay Lightning
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