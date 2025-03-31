Fantasy Hockey
David Gucciardi News: Inks deal with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Gucciardi signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Monday.

Gucciardi was selected by the Capitals in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Draft, but he's spent the past few seasons at Michigan State. The 22-year-old recorded six goals, 10 assists and 42 PIM over 37 appearances with the Spartans during the 2024-25 campaign, and he'll likely join the Capitals' minor-league organization during the 2025-26 season.

