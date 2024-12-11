Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Gustafsson headshot

David Gustafsson Injury: In concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 11:12am

Gustafsson missed Wednesday's practice and is in the concussion protocol, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Gustafsson was injured when he fought against Boston's Trent Frederic during the third period of Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Bruins. Gustafsson has no points, five PIM and four hits in three appearances in 2024-25. Rasmus Kupari will likely draw back into the lineup while Gustafsson is unavailable.

David Gustafsson
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now