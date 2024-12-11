David Gustafsson Injury: In concussion protocol

Gustafsson missed Wednesday's practice and is in the concussion protocol, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Gustafsson was injured when he fought against Boston's Trent Frederic during the third period of Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Bruins. Gustafsson has no points, five PIM and four hits in three appearances in 2024-25. Rasmus Kupari will likely draw back into the lineup while Gustafsson is unavailable.