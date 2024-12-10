Fantasy Hockey
David Gustafsson headshot

David Gustafsson Injury: Suffers injury in fight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Gustafsson (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Bruins after a third-period fight against Trent Frederic, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

It wasn't a fair fight -- Frederic is an experienced pugilist, while this was Gustafsson's first career fight. Gustafsson came away in bad shape and didn't return to the game after his major penalty was over. His status for Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights and beyond has yet to be determined, but it seems likely Rasmus Kupari will be drawing back in to center the fourth line.

David Gustafsson
Winnipeg Jets
