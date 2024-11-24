Fantasy Hockey
David Gustafsson headshot

David Gustafsson News: Can't break into lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Gustafsson has played just one of the Jets' first 21 games of 2024-25.

Gustafsson was dealing with a lower-body injury early on, but he was cleared to play Oct. 20. That was his lone appearance -- the 17-4-0 Jets have opted to stick with what works amid a fantastic start to the campaign. Barring injuries or a team-wide slump, it doesn't look like Gustafsson will be seeing much playing time this season.

David Gustafsson
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
