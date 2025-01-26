David Gustafsson News: Garners helper in win

Gustafsson logged an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Gustafsson has earned a point in three straight games after opening the season scoreless over 16 appearances. The 24-year-old center helped out on a Kyle Connor tally in the first period of this contest. Gustafsson has one goal, two helpers, 17 shots on net, 14 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 19 outings. Don't expect his success on offense to last much longer.