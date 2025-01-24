David Gustafsson News: Lights lamp in win

Gustafsson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over Utah.

Gustafsson has a goal and an assist over his last two outings after failing to get on the scoresheet in his first 16 games of the season. He's added 17 shots on net, 13 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 18 appearances. Gustafsson looks set to stay in a fourth-line role for now while Rasmus Kupari has moved up to center the third line in the absence of Adam Lowry (upper body).