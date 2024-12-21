David Gustafsson News: Off injured reserve
Gustafsson (concussion) was taken off injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Gustafsson has missed Winnipeg's past four games. Although he's now an option to draw into the lineup, Gustafsson will probably spend most games in the press box. He has no points, five PIM, four shots and four hits in three appearances with the Jets while averaging 7:55 of ice time this campaign.
