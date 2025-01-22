David Gustafsson News: Supplies assist Wednesday

Gustafsson recorded an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

The helper was Gustafsson's first point of the season. The 24-year-old has played in 17 games, adding 16 shots on net, 13 hits, nine blocked shots, seven PIM and a plus-1 rating. When the Jets are at full health, he might be at risk of sitting out as a healthy scratch, but he should be safe to handle bottom-six minutes while Adam Lowry (upper body) is out of action.