David Jiricek Injury: Suffers season-ending injury

Jiricek suffered a lacerated spleen while playing for AHL Iowa on Saturday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Jiricek made 12 NHL appearances between the Blue Jackets and Wild this year, and he recorded a goal, two assists, 12 hits and seven blocked shots while averaging 12:07 of ice time. While his season will be cut short due to his injury, he's expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.