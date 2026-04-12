David Jiricek News: Brought up from AHL
Jiricek was summoned from AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Jiricek has two goals and 11 assists in 13 games with the Flyers' AHL affiliate this season. He will be an option for Monday's matchup against Carolina, but it's unclear if he will make his Philadelphia debut during his recall.
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