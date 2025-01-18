David Jiricek News: Gets first goal of season

Jiricek scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

The goal was Jiricek's first point over five games as a member of the Wild. The team has sheltered the 21-year-old defenseman even with the organization's defensive depth being heavily tested with three top-four blueliners injured currently. Jiricek has two points, eight shots on net, 12 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 11 appearances between Minnesota and Columbus this season.