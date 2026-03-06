David Jiricek News: Heading to Philadelphia

Jiricek was traded to the Flyers from the Wild on Friday in exchange for Bobby Brink, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Jiricek was the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, but he was traded to the Wild from the Blue Jackets in November of 2024 and will be on the move for a second consecutive season. He's made 25 appearances with Minnesota this year, being held without a point while recording 19 blocked shots, 14 PIM and eight hits while averaging 11:43 of ice time. He was sent to AHL Iowa on Thursday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him join the NHL club in Philadelphia at some point, especially if the Flyers trade away some of their other contributors.