David Jiricek headshot

David Jiricek News: Likely to make NHL roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 11:51pm

Jiricek is projected to make the Flyers' roster to start the 2026-27 campaign, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

With Philadelphia returning each of their top five defensemen from a season ago, general manager Danny Briere was asked about the last slot and had high praise for Jiricek. The 22-year-old blueliner has struggled to gain traction at the NHL level, as he has just 13 points across 85 career regular-season outings. However, the sixth overall selection from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft offers a strong shot and solid two-way potential if things click for him at the highest level. He'll likely see competition from young right-shot defenseman Oliver Bonk, but Jiricek has a real chance to receive a regular spot in the Flyers' lineup as they look to return to the postseason for the second straight year. Ahead of the 2026-27 fantasy hockey season, he might be a worthy streaming option if he proves capable of earning a consistent role in the lineup.

David Jiricek
Philadelphia Flyers
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