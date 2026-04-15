David Jiricek headshot

David Jiricek News: Reassigned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 10:19am

Jiricek was sent to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Jiricek completed the NHL regular season with no points, 16 PIM, eight hits and 19 blocks in 26 outings between Minnesota and Philadelphia. He also has four goals, 23 points and 25 PIM in 36 AHL appearances between Lehigh Valley and Iowa this campaign. The Phantoms will not make the playoffs, which could lead to him rejoining the Flyers soon to be a member of the Black Aces.

David Jiricek
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Jiricek See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Jiricek See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
37 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
38 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
107 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Are They In or Are They Out?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Are They In or Are They Out?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
December 1, 2024
Hutch's Hockey: The Ones To Watch
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: The Ones To Watch
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
October 7, 2024