David Jiricek News: Reassigned to AHL

Jiricek was sent to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Jiricek completed the NHL regular season with no points, 16 PIM, eight hits and 19 blocks in 26 outings between Minnesota and Philadelphia. He also has four goals, 23 points and 25 PIM in 36 AHL appearances between Lehigh Valley and Iowa this campaign. The Phantoms will not make the playoffs, which could lead to him rejoining the Flyers soon to be a member of the Black Aces.