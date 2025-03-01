David Jiricek News: Summoned Saturday

Jiricek was called up by Minnesota on Saturday.

Marat Khusnutdinov and Liam Ohgren have been reassigned to AHL Iowa in corresponding moves. The Wild also acquired Gustav Nyquist from Nashville on Saturday. Jiricek has a goal and two points in six appearances with Minnesota as well as six assists in 26 outings with Iowa in 2024-25. He might draw into the lineup Sunday versus Boston depending on the status of Jonas Brodin (undisclosed) and Zach Bogosian (lower body).