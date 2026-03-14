David Jiricek News: Three helpers with new team
Jiricek logged three assists in AHL Lehigh Valley's 4-3 overtime win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.
Jiricek has earned four points over his first three games with the Phantoms. He has 14 points in 27 contests overall at the AHL level this season, which he started in the Wild's organization. It's unclear if Jiricek will get a look on the Flyers' blue line before the end of the season, but he should be in contention for a spot on the Opening Night roster for 2026-27.
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