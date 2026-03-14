David Jiricek headshot

David Jiricek News: Three helpers with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Jiricek logged three assists in AHL Lehigh Valley's 4-3 overtime win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Jiricek has earned four points over his first three games with the Phantoms. He has 14 points in 27 contests overall at the AHL level this season, which he started in the Wild's organization. It's unclear if Jiricek will get a look on the Flyers' blue line before the end of the season, but he should be in contention for a spot on the Opening Night roster for 2026-27.

David Jiricek
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Jiricek See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Jiricek See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
75 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Are They In or Are They Out?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Are They In or Are They Out?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
December 1, 2024
Hutch's Hockey: The Ones To Watch
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: The Ones To Watch
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
October 7, 2024