David Jiricek News: Up from AHL

Jiricek was summoned from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Jiricek appears poised to join the Black Aces for Philadelphia's playoff run. He had four goals and 23 points in 39 AHL games between Lehigh Valley and Iowa this campaign. Jiricek didn't earn a point while posting 16 shots on goal, 19 blocked shots and eight hits in 26 NHL appearances for Philadelphia and Minnesota during the 2025-26 regular season.