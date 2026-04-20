David Jiricek News: Up from AHL
Jiricek was summoned from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Jiricek appears poised to join the Black Aces for Philadelphia's playoff run. He had four goals and 23 points in 39 AHL games between Lehigh Valley and Iowa this campaign. Jiricek didn't earn a point while posting 16 shots on goal, 19 blocked shots and eight hits in 26 NHL appearances for Philadelphia and Minnesota during the 2025-26 regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Jiricek See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown42 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout43 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year112 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Are They In or Are They Out?December 1, 2024
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: The Ones To WatchOctober 7, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Jiricek See More