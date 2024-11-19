Fantasy Hockey
David Kampf headshot

David Kampf Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Kampf was designated for injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury retroactive to Nov. 16.

Kampf played 14:22 of ice time in that Nov. 16 matchup with Edmonton, which is actually above his season average (12:18), so it's not immediately clear when he got hurt. Technically, the 29-year-old winger will only have to miss one game -- Wednesday's matchup with Vegas -- before he can be activated, though it could be longer once the team provides a more concrete update.

David Kampf
Toronto Maple Leafs
