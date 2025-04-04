David Kampf Injury: Ruled out against Columbus

Kampf (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Kampf sustained an upper-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Panthers, and head coach Craig Berube said Friday that the 30-year-old is considered day-to-day. Kampf will have a few days to recover before the Maple Leafs face Florida on Tuesday, but it's not yet clear whether the team expects him to be available for that matchup.