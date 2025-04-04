David Kampf Injury: Ruled out against Columbus
Kampf (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Kampf sustained an upper-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Panthers, and head coach Craig Berube said Friday that the 30-year-old is considered day-to-day. Kampf will have a few days to recover before the Maple Leafs face Florida on Tuesday, but it's not yet clear whether the team expects him to be available for that matchup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now