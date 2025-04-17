David Kampf Injury: Unavailable for Thursday's game

Kampf (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Red Wings, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

The 30-year-old will be unavailable for a seventh consecutive game to close out the regular season, but head coach Craig Berube said Thursday that he's "very confident" that Kampf will be available for Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' first-round series in the playoffs. Over 59 appearances this year, Kampf recorded five goals, eight assists, 50 hits, 26 blocked shots and 14 PIM while averaging 12:24 of ice time.