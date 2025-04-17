Fantasy Hockey
David Kampf

David Kampf Injury: Unavailable for Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Kampf (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Red Wings, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

The 30-year-old will be unavailable for a seventh consecutive game to close out the regular season, but head coach Craig Berube said Thursday that he's "very confident" that Kampf will be available for Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' first-round series in the playoffs. Over 59 appearances this year, Kampf recorded five goals, eight assists, 50 hits, 26 blocked shots and 14 PIM while averaging 12:24 of ice time.

David Kampf
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
