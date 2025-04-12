Fantasy Hockey
David Kampf headshot

David Kampf Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Kampf (upper body) will sit out Saturday's matchup against Montreal, Evan Doerfler of The Hockey News reports.

Kampf will miss his fourth straight game, and it's unclear if he will return before the beginning of the playoffs. He has generated five goals, 13 points, 45 shots on net and 50 hits through 59 appearances this season. Once healthy, Kampf will be in the mix for a four-line role.

David Kampf
Toronto Maple Leafs
