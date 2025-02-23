Fantasy Hockey
David Kampf headshot

David Kampf News: Adds helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Kampf logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kampf has more points since the 4 Nations Face-Off break (two in two games) than he had across the first 17 contests in 2025 (one goal). Any uptick in offense is unlikely to last in the long run since Kampf is more of a defensive center. He's now at nine points, 38 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-1 rating through 44 appearances in 2024-25.

