David Kampf News: Awaiting birth of second child

Kampf has returned home to Vancouver to be with his wife while they await the birth of their second child, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports Sunday.

Kampf hasn't suited up with the Capitals since being acquired due to issues with getting his work visa, and now he has another reason to miss some time with him and his wife expecting their second child soon. The 31-year-old has two goals and four assists in 38 games on the season. The Capitals have some time off and don't play again until Wednesday against the Senators.