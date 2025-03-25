David Kampf News: Contributes goal in win

Kampf scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Flyers.

Kampf was scratched for three games between March 15 and 19, but he's returned to the lineup over the last three contests. The 30-year-old forward snapped an 11-game goal drought with his tally Tuesday. He remains in a fourth-line role, so his offense is going to be limited most of the time. He's at five goals, 11 points, 45 shots on net, 47 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 55 appearances.