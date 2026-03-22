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David Kampf News: Could meet team during road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Kampf (personal) could join the Capitals during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Sunday.

Washington's road swing begins against St. Louis on Tuesday and ends against Vegas on Saturday. Kampf will miss his eighth straight game against Colorado on Sunday. He hasn't played yet for the Capitals after being acquired from Vancouver on March 6. Kampf needed his work visa situation resolved, and now he is away from the team while awaiting the birth of his child.

David Kampf
Washington Capitals
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