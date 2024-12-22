David Kampf News: First point since return

Kampf logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Kampf picked up his first point in three games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him 12 contests. He was up in a second-line role Saturday since Auston Matthews (upper body) was unavailable. Kampf is best suited to a bottom-six role -- he has four helpers, 19 hits, 19 shots on net and a plus-1 rating while averaging 12:38 of ice time over 21 outings this season.