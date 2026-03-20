David Kampf News: Not playing Friday

Kampf (personal) will not be available for Friday's clash versus New Jersey, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Kampf has yet to play for the Capitals since he was dealt from Vancouver on March 6. It started with visa issues and once that was resolved, Kampf flew back to Vancouver for the birth of his second child. Kampf had two goals and six points in 38 appearances with the Canucks prior to the trade.