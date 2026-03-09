David Kampf News: Out for Monday's game
Kampf (not injury related) will not play in Monday's home game against the Kings, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
After being traded to the Capitals from the Canucks on Friday, he is actively dealing with the immigration process from Canada and will miss a second contest. He'll likely need to join the team for practice before Wednesday's road game in Philadelphia if he's to make his team debut without missing any more time.
