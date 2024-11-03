David Kampf News: Pockets helper in loss

Kampf notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Kampf ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he went minus-5 with nine shots on net and eight hits, and he was also scratched once. The 29-year-old is one of the Maple Leafs' better defense-only forwards, but he could still be out of the lineup on occasion. He has two assists, 11 shots on net, nine hits, three blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 11 appearances this season.