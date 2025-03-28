David Kampf News: Registers assist

Kampf logged an assist in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Kampf has a goal and an assist over his last two games as he looks to solidify his place in the lineup again. The 30-year-old has typically filled a fourth-line role this season. He's at five goals, seven assists, 45 shots on net, 47 hits and a minus-2 rating over 56 appearances, so fantasy managers don't need to track him closely.