David Kampf News: Remains unavailable

Kampf (not injury related/personal) has not rejoined the Capitals for Wednesday's game versus the Senators, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Kampf returned to Vancouver on Sunday to be with his wife ahead of the birth of their second child. Kampf will be unavailable indefinitely until his child is born and his visa paperwork gets completed, which initially kept him out of the lineup after he was acquired from the Canucks at the trade deadline.