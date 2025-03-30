David Kampf News: Sends helper in win

Kampf notched an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Kampf has found a little success on offense with a goal and two assists over his last four outings. The 30-year-old has regained his place as the fourth-line center, though the Maple Leafs have rotated a handful of players in and out of the lineup at various times. Kampf is now at 13 points, 45 shots on net, 49 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 58 appearances this season, which is likely to be his lowest-scoring full-length campaign in four years with Toronto.