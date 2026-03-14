David Kampf News: Still not eligible to play
Kampf (not injury related) will remain out of the lineup Saturday versus Boston, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Kampf has still not received his work visa and will miss his fifth straight game since he was dealt from Vancouver on Mar. 6. The grinder had two goals and four assists in 38 games with the Canucks prior to his trade.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Kampf See More