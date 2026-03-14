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David Kampf News: Still not eligible to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Kampf (not injury related) will remain out of the lineup Saturday versus Boston, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Kampf has still not received his work visa and will miss his fifth straight game since he was dealt from Vancouver on Mar. 6. The grinder had two goals and four assists in 38 games with the Canucks prior to his trade.

David Kampf
Washington Capitals
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