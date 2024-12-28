David Kampf News: Tickles twine in 500th NHL game
Kampf scored his first goal of the campaign in Friday's 5-2 win over Detroit.
Kampf opened the scoring in the first period of his 500th career NHL game. The 29-year-old added two PIM, two shots and a plus-1 rating in 12:31 of ice time. Kampf's role as a fourth-line center and penalty killer has naturally limited his offensive contributions in 2024-25. The Czech Republic native has chipped in one goal, four helpers, two PIM, 10 blocked shots, 21 hits and 21 shots on goal through 23 appearances.
