Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Kampf headshot

David Kampf News: Tickles twine in 500th NHL game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Kampf scored his first goal of the campaign in Friday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Kampf opened the scoring in the first period of his 500th career NHL game. The 29-year-old added two PIM, two shots and a plus-1 rating in 12:31 of ice time. Kampf's role as a fourth-line center and penalty killer has naturally limited his offensive contributions in 2024-25. The Czech Republic native has chipped in one goal, four helpers, two PIM, 10 blocked shots, 21 hits and 21 shots on goal through 23 appearances.

David Kampf
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now