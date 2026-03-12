David Kampf News: Won't play Thursday
Kampf (not injury related) won't draw into the lineup Thursday versus Buffalo.
Kampf has been waiting for his work visa after Washington acquired him from Vancouver on Friday. He has two goals and six points in 38 outings in 2025-26. Kampf will probably serve on the bottom six once he's available.
