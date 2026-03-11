David Kampf headshot

David Kampf News: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Kampf (not injury related) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Philadelphia, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Kampf has been going through the process to get a work visa after Washington acquired him from Vancouver on Friday. The 31-year-old has two goals and six points in 38 outings in 2025-26. He'll likely serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's available to play for Washington.

David Kampf
Washington Capitals
