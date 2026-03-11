David Kampf News: Won't play Wednesday
Kampf (not injury related) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Philadelphia, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.
Kampf has been going through the process to get a work visa after Washington acquired him from Vancouver on Friday. The 31-year-old has two goals and six points in 38 outings in 2025-26. He'll likely serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's available to play for Washington.
