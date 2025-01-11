Fantasy Hockey
David Pastrnak headshot

David Pastrnak News: Collects three points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Pastrnak notched two goals and one assist in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Panthers on Saturday.

Pastrnak earned two points on the power play in Saturday's matchup, including the game-winner in the final seconds of overtime. He was held off the scoresheet in two games going into Saturday's action but has three multi-point efforts in his last five outings. Pastrnak has 19 goals and 45 points through 45 appearances this season.

David Pastrnak
Boston Bruins
