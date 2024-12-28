Fantasy Hockey
David Pastrnak headshot

David Pastrnak News: Contributes assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Pastrnak registered an assist and six shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Pastrnak left Monday's game versus the Capitals due to an upper-body injury. He looked no worse for wear, logging 18:11 of ice time, the most among Boston forwards. The 28-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 24 assists, 146 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 37 outings this season. He's earned 14 of his points over 12 contests in December, which is a bit closer to the familiar elite-level offense he provides.

David Pastrnak
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
