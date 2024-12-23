Fantasy Hockey
David Pastrnak headshot

David Pastrnak News: Departs Monday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 6:26pm

Pastrnak is doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Capitals due to an upper-body injury.

Pastrnak was not on the bench for the start of the third period, and at this point, his return seems unlikely. The star winger had one shot on goal in 9:00 of ice time before exiting. If Pastrnak is unable to return, he should benefit from three days off during the league's Christmas break.

