David Pastrnak News: Dishes power-play helper

Pastrnak tallied an assist on the power play and took three shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Pastrnak's assist helped him raise his point streak to 14 games. During this stretch, he leads the league in points with 27. Overall, Pastrnak is up to 41 assists, 69 points and 233 shots on net across 58 contests this season. The 28-year-old winger has been an elite offensive player since the calendar flipped to 2025, which has helped him raise his point totals to a tie with Vegas' Jack Eichel for seventh most in the league. Pastrnak will chase the 100-point mark for the third season in a row while the Bruins make a push toward a playoff spot in the Atlantic.