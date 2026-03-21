David Pastrnak News: Earns two more points in win

Pastrnak scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Pastrnak is now on a nine-game point streak, and five of those contests have been multi-point efforts. He's earned six goals and eight helpers during the streak. The 29-year-old winger continues to play at an elite level with 28 goals, 86 points, 227 shots on net, 76 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 65 appearances this season. He's not a lock for the 100-point mark, but his recent surge has given him a chance to get there.